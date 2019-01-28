Video of father dressing up as Elsa, dancing to ‘Let it Go’ with his son goes viral

Disney’s Frozen may have released back in 2013, but it remains a favourite among children. Recently, a father-son duo from Norway won hearts online after a video of them performing to the film’s popular song ‘Let it Go’ went viral. Dressed in aqua blue gowns resembling Elsa’s dress in the film, the duo danced their hearts out while singing the song. Posted on Facebook by Orjan Buroe, the video shows him and his 4-year-old son, Dexter, moving gracefully, twirling and dancing. The post is going viral and has garnered over 68 million views already.

“For him, Elsa is a superhero,” Buroe told CBS News. To make sure they got things right, Buroe purchased the gowns on eBay, along with a tiny tiara that Dexter is seen wearing.

“He’s just the biggest fan of Elsa at the moment, I thought maybe I should try to see it through his eyes,” Buroe said.

Buroe said his son is drawn to Frozen because Elsa is a strong character, and kids don’t judge by gender. Many lauded the father for being so supportive, and not restricting himself or his son to stereotypical gender norms. Among those who praised the video was actor Kristen Bell, who plays Anna in Frozen. Sharing the video on Twitter, she wrote, “Immediate. Tears. Everywhere. #mykindaguy”