WATCH: Theresa May dances to ABBA’s Dancing Queen, Netizens are freaking out

British Prime Minister Theresa May is back to dancing again. This time she flaunted her moves on stage as she arrived at the Conservative Party conference. Well aware of her limited dancing skills, she made everyone laugh at her own expense as she was seen swaying along the tunes of ABBA’s Dancing Queen. Referring to her viral dance moves during her Africa tour, the UK PM awkwardly pumped her arms in the air and made similar moves.

She also joked about her disastrous speech at last year’s conference in which she couldn’t stop coughing and a sign fell behind her. Her party supporters cheered and lauded the leader as she quickly got back to address the gathering in a sombre manner.

Theresa May dances her way onto the stage for her big speech at #CPC18, as Abba’s Dancing Queen plays in the background 💃 Live updates: https://t.co/fzegYJuJvG pic.twitter.com/A3xTSTUjva — BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) October 3, 2018

Her dance moves on previous occasions led to a huge meme-fest and this time too it was no different. However, many lauded the prime minister for her ability to laugh at herself. Although it left few Abba song lovers sad as they complained the song has been “ruined” for them as they believe it cannot be “unseen”.

I might not be this woman’s biggest fan but at least she has a sense of humour 😂 https://t.co/NjvzmAZpoV — Rebecca? (@fossie1983) October 3, 2018

Regardless of opinion, Theresa May dancing on to the stage.. amazing! Love it. #maybot #TheresaMay — Roxy (@RoxyOSullivan) October 3, 2018

Theresa May’s awkward dance to ABBA while entering a conference has given me a new found confidence boost to dance in clubs. — tweet tweet 🐦 (@mohaseb) October 3, 2018

Theresa May has just walked onto the stage in a reprise of her daft dancing in Africa. Self-deprecation the way forward. #CPC18 — Jane Merrick (@janemerrick23) October 3, 2018

I can only assume that the reason Theresa May is dancing so much recently is so that she has a shot at getting on Strictly in 2019 once she gets forced out.#CPC18 pic.twitter.com/WA5iMqzy1S — Joe (@TheJoeBoulton) October 3, 2018

Theresa May came out to Dancing Queen?! Is nothing sacred to this woman? Why must she destroy everything?! pic.twitter.com/GRACcvujwV — Natasha Akhtar (@Natasha_Akhtar) October 3, 2018

Theresa May moving to Dancing Queen once seen can never be forgotten — Kevin Maguire (@Kevin_Maguire) October 3, 2018

thank you Theresa May for ruining ABBA’s dancing queen for the foreseeable future — lois_mcvey (@_loismcvey) October 3, 2018

/looks at feed /sees Teresa May Dancing pic.twitter.com/BUbifxVppc — 🌊 Sarah 📝 Shonky Gubbins 🌊 (@AlternativeChat) October 3, 2018

Will pay upwards of £1000 to have the image of Theresa May dancing removed from my brain. — Jack (@JTFS_) October 3, 2018

Eternal sunshine for the spotless mind but instead of relationships, we all get that video of Theresa May dancing erased from our memory — thackery binx (@saarahwaalker) October 3, 2018

Just watched the video of Theresa May moving like a reanimated corpse to ABBA’s Dancing Queen. pic.twitter.com/cxoKh1fxyd — Glenn (@Frackpong) October 3, 2018

I can’t believe Theresa May walking on stage to Dancing Queen is a real thing that actually happened and not some terrible edit someone’s made — ell💫 (@_ellanna) October 3, 2018

Theresa May dancing on to the stage is the emote no-one asked for. pic.twitter.com/1TTc3etHaI — Geyser heading over the #ForzaHorizon4 (@Geyser_Funny) October 3, 2018

Dancing Queen … theresa may stutts her stuff at Tory confrence 😂#mayspeech pic.twitter.com/y20WOyIYQe — handsomesamson (@playfulraf) October 3, 2018

Britain’s Prime Minister Theresa May dances to ABBA’s ‘Dancing Queen’ as she begins her #CPC18 speech. pic.twitter.com/sAvytAvZrs — Nik D (@nikidoog) October 3, 2018

The Dance school Theresa May attended pic.twitter.com/4nm7PLV6i5 — PaulT68 (@isolation68) October 3, 2018

Contracting salmonella was less painful than waking up and watching this entrance. Is there a hotline for people disturbed by shit dancing? #ConservativeConference2018 #TheresaMay https://t.co/W3gH00u5uH — Joshua Longmore (@JBLongmore) October 3, 2018

‘Oh you’re distracted by my dancing rather than my policies….’

Theresa May seen just after her dancing queen speech pic.twitter.com/z6sh4jV4AU — Alistair Canlin (@alcanlin) October 3, 2018

Can everyone please stop tweeting the Theresa May dancing video, I work from home and have a large bottle of gin in the house pic.twitter.com/MImYHJGLj6 — Benedict Cooper (@Ben_JS_Cooper) October 3, 2018

