Wednesday, October 03, 2018
WATCH: Theresa May dances to ABBA’s Dancing Queen, Netizens are freaking out

Well aware of her limited dancing skills, British Prime Minister Theresa May made everyone laugh at her own expense as she was seen swaying along the tunes of ABBA’s Dancing Queen.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: October 3, 2018 9:42:55 pm
Theresa May, Theresa May dancing video, Theresa May dance conservative party meet, Conservative Party Conference, UK PM Dance videos, viral news, funny news, indian express Conservative Party Leader and Prime Minister Theresa May dances as she arrives on stage to address delegates during a speech at the Conservative Party Conference at the ICC, in Birmingham. (Source: AP)
British Prime Minister Theresa May is back to dancing again. This time she flaunted her moves on stage as she arrived at the Conservative Party conference. Well aware of her limited dancing skills, she made everyone laugh at her own expense as she was seen swaying along the tunes of ABBA’s Dancing Queen. Referring to her viral dance moves during her Africa tour, the UK PM awkwardly pumped her arms in the air and made similar moves.

She also joked about her disastrous speech at last year’s conference in which she couldn’t stop coughing and a sign fell behind her. Her party supporters cheered and lauded the leader as she quickly got back to address the gathering in a sombre manner.

Watch the video here:

Her dance moves on previous occasions led to a huge meme-fest and this time too it was no different. However, many lauded the prime minister for her ability to laugh at herself. Although it left few Abba song lovers sad as they complained the song has been “ruined” for them as they believe it cannot be “unseen”.

What do you think about her dancing? Tell us in the comments below.

