Watch: The Office cast ‘dancing on Bhojpuri song’ will leave you in splits

Irrespective of whether you have watched the popular American sitcom The Office or not, this video of the cast dancing to the beats of Bhojpuri song “Tu lagawelu jab lipistic” is sure to leave you ROFL-ing! Shared by a Reddit user, the 1.14-second viral clip features a scene from the show, where actor Craig Robinson, who plays the role of Darryl Philbin in the series, is dancing along with his colleagues.

It is interesting to note how beautifully the song is synced with the scene from the show. Captioned, “A little experiment with syncing ‘The Office’ to Bhojpuri Music,” the fine editing did manage to impress many. Here take a look:

Watch the video here:

Once shared online, it did not take long for netizens to express their views on the viral clip. While many were left amused with the fine editing, others wrote commented that the clip was the “best thing on the Internet.”