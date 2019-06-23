Toggle Menu
Watch the hilarious #HornChallenge keeping TikTok users busy

The challenge involves pressing the faces of friends and family members like a horn while a particular tune that ends with a comical sound of a horn plays in the background.

From squeezing peoples’ face to their reactions, here are some of the many trending videos made on the app.

Time and again people on TikTok have been entertained by hilarious videos made by the users and hashtag challenges have led to mushrooming of viral content creators. Adding to the long list is the ongoing #HornChallenge that is sure to leave you ROFL-ing!

