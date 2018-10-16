WATCH: Former CM of Balochistan has a ‘perfect’ answer to every question

Wondering how to dodge an interview? Take tips from this guy. (Source: Twitter)

Politicians are known for handling difficult questions deftly. But a leader in Pakistan has left people on Twitter in splits by offering ‘no comments’ after inviting questions from press persons. An old video of former chief minister of Balochistan, Nawab Aslam Khan Raisani, has been doing the rounds on social media.

The video, shared by Pakistani journalist Farid Qureshi, shows Khan patiently listening to all the reporters and even asks if there are more. However, it is his response that have left many ROFL-ing. Wondering what we are talking about?

Watch the hilarious video here:

