Chilling moment of leopard hunting pet dog in Nashik caught on camera

Before the dog could wake up or react, the leopard walked away with the canine in its mouth.

A video of a leopard preying on a family’s pet dog in rural Maharashtra has gone viral on social video. The terrifying moment was caught by a surveillance camera outside a home in Bhuse village.

In the footage, the wildcat can be seen stealthily entering the fenced yard of the house. The leopard, under the cover of darkness, cautiously approaches the sleeping pooch and digs its teeth into its neck. The clip ends with the leopard walking away with its prey in its mouth.

Take a look at the clip here:

#WATCH | Maharashtra: A leopard hunts a pet dog sleeping outside a house in Bhuse village of Nashik. (Source: CCTV footage) pic.twitter.com/sHZ1O6VUEE — ANI (@ANI) June 11, 2021

The video has amassed over 40 thousand views on Twitter since it was shared. It also started a conversation about human-animal conflict due to dimishing spaces for wiflife. A few even wondered if the leopard was preying on domesticated animals because it was pregnant.

Take a look at what some others had to say below:

That leopard seems “khate peete khandan ki ” or may be pregnant. — V (@wittyneurones) June 11, 2021

Wild animals have to option left if there home (forests) would aquire by human — Paul (@Pulkit07566071) June 11, 2021

Look at royalty of this leopard 🐆 as it enters between the grill though door is wide open!🤔 — Athar Mohammad Aarif (@aarifathar) June 12, 2021

This should not have happened. Pet dog should be kept inside the house. — Mungfali (@iPrajeet) June 11, 2021

Dog sota hi rah gya usko pta bhi nhi chala 😭 — Plutonium (@dinish2986) June 11, 2021

This is what happens when cities start settling in the forest — khushanshu (@no1khush) June 11, 2021

She’s a pregnant Female Leopard, it’s clearly visible. Probably at that stage they have difficulty hunting due to massive body weight, deers are much swift for them. Hence this. — Murder She Wrote (@SwatiAarini) June 11, 2021

People are serious for dog’s life but what abt leopard? — Manish Kumar Mandal মনীশ🕉 (@future_ofNepal) June 11, 2021

Gosh.Sad..I stay in a place where there a leopards( they mostly prowl on dog’s in the monsoons cause they are easy prey)..I can’t imagine keeping my dog’s outside..Had a neighbour’s dog (huge)taken away couple of days ago. https://t.co/EwOe7VvU8v — Kimmy G (@SniperRani) June 12, 2021

Rcently, a leopard strayed into Nagpur’s IT park. The state forest department had launched a search for the wildcat but failed to find it. It had also put up trap cameras around the area where it was spotted but the animal was not traced.