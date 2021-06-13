scorecardresearch
Chilling moment of leopard hunting pet dog in Nashik caught on camera

The video showed that the leopard sneaked inside in the dead of the night. It came in from between the railing of the fencing outside the house and walked stealthily to the pet dog sleeping outside the door.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
June 13, 2021 3:03:00 pm
leopard hunting pet dog Nashik, leopard Hunting dog, leopard hunting, leopard hunting pet, leopards, leopard in villages, leopard videos, viral videos, trending videos, trending news, indian express newsBefore the dog could wake up or react, the leopard walked away with the canine in its mouth.

A video of a leopard preying on a family’s pet dog in rural Maharashtra has gone viral on social video. The terrifying moment was caught by a surveillance camera outside a home in Bhuse village.

In the footage, the wildcat can be seen stealthily entering the fenced yard of the house. The leopard, under the cover of darkness, cautiously approaches the sleeping pooch and digs its teeth into its neck. The clip ends with the leopard walking away with its prey in its mouth.

Take a look at the clip here:

The video has amassed over 40 thousand views on Twitter since it was shared. It also started a conversation about human-animal conflict due to dimishing spaces for wiflife. A few even wondered if the leopard was preying on domesticated animals because it was pregnant.

Take a look at what some others had to say below:

Rcently, a leopard strayed into Nagpur’s IT park. The state forest department had launched a search for the wildcat but failed to find it. It had also put up trap cameras around the area where it was spotted but the animal was not traced.

