Watch: Tamil Nadu woman coaxes cobra to leave home, promises to visit it with food

A woman is breaking the internet with her quiet, coaxing conversation with a cobra as she requests it to leave her house with promise of visiting it later. She also says she will bring food.

In a video going viral, a middle-aged woman is heard coaxing the snake to leave the premises by promising it milk and eggs. The affectionate tone in which the woman address the reptile has left many people stunned online.

The undated video, reportedly from Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu, showed the snake in the yard of the woman’s home. Without getting alarmed, the woman gently approaches the snake with a branch in hand, asking it to “go back to its home”.

“I’ll give you milk, I promise but now you need to go back to your home,” she is heard saying in the clip. “Did you come just to see me? Go back now, I promise I’ll come and see you. You shouldn’t come back here,” she said as the snake was seen backing off slowly.

Watch the video here:



The video widely doing rounds across social media sites left many surprised how calmly the woman reacted, while highlighting that Indian cobras or spectacled cobra are quite venomous.

However, many locals said it’s a common practice for women to offer food like milk and eggs to snakes in the state and the woman was probably referring to that. Often people leave behind milk outside burrows of snake and they thought that was what the woman was referring to when she promised to visit the reptile.