Stranger turns up at woman’s home to return daughter’s lost wallet, camera footage helps her trace him

A little act of kindness can go a long way, and a case in point is by a stranger who went above and beyond to return a missing wallet.

A woman was surprised to find a stranger at her door with a wallet. The man explained that he came across it at the parking lot and traced it back to the address concerned as it had several cards. While the woman did not recognise the purse at first, when the good Samaritan opened it to show an ID, she quickly realised it belonged to her daughter.

The grateful mother was seen thanking the man, extending her gratitude for coming all the way and returning the lost item. Doorbell camera videos usually go viral for showing packages being stolen or animals running amok, this moment caught on it delighted all. “No good deed goes unnoticed,” the doorbell camera company Ring wrote online.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ring (@ring)

In fact, the video not only won hearts online but also helped the woman trace the good Samaritan. Overwhelmed at the moment the woman had completely forgotten to ask his name. However, realising the front porch camera recorded everything, she posted the video to the Neighbors App, looking for him.

Luckily, the man’s girlfriend saw the post and left a very sweet comment. Thanks to that, the woman was able to get in touch with the good Samaritan, whose name is Deronta.

“I was just so happy when I found him. I called him right away,” the woman identified as Kim was quoted by the doorbell company. “What an awesome guy he is! My daughter will be contacting him herself and hopefully, we can arrange dinner soon,” she added.