Watch: Speeding car driving ahead of ambulance hydroplanes in Kerala

Blocking the way of an emergency vehicle is a punishable offence; however, there is no dearth of instances of vehicles refusing to make way for others. A case in point is a sedan not only blocking the way of an ambulance but also trying to pull off a stunt–only to skid away. A video of the incident in Kerala now has riled netizens.

In a dashcam video shared by a YouTube channel called Ambulance Life, a white Toyota Etios can be seen in front of an emergency vehicle. As a siren can be heard blasting, the sedan is seen speeding even as it rains heavily.

As the ambulance driver continues to keep the siren going, hoping for the driver to move aside, it continues on the same lane. The sedan keeps speeding on the highway dodging other vehicles–not just cars but also two-wheelers and trucks. After several minutes it is seen sliding on the wet road.

The driver is seen losing control for a while and the sedan rotates on the slippery road before hitting the divider. It is unclear from the video if the passengers and the driver in the car were injured.

While people on social media lauded the ambulance driver for maintaining a gap despite driving at a high speed, they lambasted the sedan driver for speeding in rain, apparently without a reason.

Many warned fellow drivers about hydroplaning, urging people to check their tyres before hitting the roads in the monsoon. Others demanded strict action against those driving recklessly and putting lives at risk.