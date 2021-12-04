Watch: Snake experts free cobra stuck in beer can

Careless disposal of waste not only is unhygienic but often can be harmful for wildlife and aquatic animals as well. Now, in a video going viral, a snake’s head was seen stuck inside a beer can. However, thanks to wildlife rescuers, the reptile was freed and released back into the wild.

In the video widely being circulated online from Odisha, a cobra was seen stuck in the empty tin can, trying hard to free itself. Locals of Madhipur village in Puri alerted snake helpline members about the distressed animal and called for rescue.

The experts retrieved the venomous snake and had to first cut a small hole to let the serpent breathe. Then by covering its mouth with a transparent plastic open-ended plastic tube as they tried to cut the tin can and set it free.

Watch the video here:

Finally, after almost 20 minutes, the rescuers were able to set it free. They also treated the injured animal with some medicines before taking it back to its natural habitat.

As the video went viral, many expressed concern and stressed the importance of properly disposing off waste such as plastic straws, cans and other things that might pose a threat to wild animals.