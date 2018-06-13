WATCH: Baby chimpanzee ‘smokes’ bong and cigar; Twitterati call it ‘animal abuse’

- National Geographic’s magazine cover on plastic pollution comes wrapped in two plastic layers; Twitterati isn’t pleased
Animal cruelty has taken a toll on the wildlife, but it is still rampant around the world. Another such shocking video, posted by a person named Vitaly Zdorovetskiy on Twitter has created quite a buzz on social media. The 23-second video, which has gone viral, is a compilation of a baby chimpanzee in different shots. In the first shot, the animal is seen smoking a bong, the second shows it eating munchies and in the third, it is forcefully made to smoke a cigar.
Irrespective of the reason and purpose behind making and posting such a video, it is clear that it is not healthy for the chimpanzee. The clip upset many, who even called it out for “animal abuse” and expressed angst.
[Disclaimer: The video may contain disturbing visuals. Viewers’ discretion is advised.]
When your friend smokes for the first time 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/d9yS12Acd2
— Vitaly Zdorovetskiy (@Vitalyzdtv) June 8, 2018
Here are some reactions the tweet garnered:
Animal abuse
— brendan (@brendan12314) June 8, 2018
I will do everything in my power to get your twitter page banned and charged with cruelty to animals
— Shaun (@Shaun78088051) June 10, 2018
Thats terrible
— OmarNoah (@omarhamati) June 8, 2018
Animal abuse 😡 @peta
— 🌻 ιѕα 🌻 (@IsanotIsa) June 9, 2018
