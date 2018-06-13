WATCH: Baby chimpanzee ‘smokes’ bong and cigar; Twitterati call it ‘animal abuse’

The clip upset many, who called it out for animal abuse. (Source: Vitaly Zdorovetskiy/Twitter) The clip upset many, who called it out for animal abuse. (Source: Vitaly Zdorovetskiy/Twitter)

Animal cruelty has taken a toll on the wildlife, but it is still rampant around the world. Another such shocking video, posted by a person named Vitaly Zdorovetskiy on Twitter has created quite a buzz on social media. The 23-second video, which has gone viral, is a compilation of a baby chimpanzee in different shots. In the first shot, the animal is seen smoking a bong, the second shows it eating munchies and in the third, it is forcefully made to smoke a cigar.

Irrespective of the reason and purpose behind making and posting such a video, it is clear that it is not healthy for the chimpanzee. The clip upset many, who even called it out for “animal abuse” and expressed angst.

Watch the video here:

