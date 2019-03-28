WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan hugs and kiss differently-abled KKR fan, wins hearts online

As Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are on a winning streak winning both the matches at Eden Garden, fans are not only impressed by the players for their actions on the field but even off it. Especially, for their sweet gesture towards a special KKR fan, Harshul Goenka. A video of actor and KKR owner Shah Rukh Khan meeting and shaking hands with Goenka, a differently abled fan of the Kolkata’s team is winning hearts online.

The video shows SRK hugging and planting a kiss on the forehead of the wheelchair-bound boy after the match, which KKR won by 28 runs by defeating Kings XI Punjab. The Zero actor was also seen standing with him for a picture.

The official handle of KKR shared the sweet clip and many showered love on the fan and the star.

Cricketer Chris Lynn too posed for photos with Goenka.

Goenka, who suffers from cerebral palsy, has been receiving tickets to all of KKR’s home matches since 2014. He is a regular at most matches at Eden Garden and the star is known to meet him and spend some time with the super fan.