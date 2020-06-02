Watch: Self-driving robot in South Korea helps fight Covid-19 spread

Since being shared online, the video has garnered over 33,000 views and impressed netizens. Since being shared online, the video has garnered over 33,000 views and impressed netizens.

A self-driving robot in South Korea is helping combat the spread of Covid-19 in the nation by greeting visitors in the lobby and checking their temperature. Among other features, the robot also dispenses hand sanitizer, disinfects the floor and even alerts those who are not wearing a mask.

A video of the robot in action was shared on Twitter, following which it has gone viral on several social media platforms. In the 1.33-minute clip, the robot can be seen roaming inside the headquarters of SK Telecom Co—South Korea’s largest mobile operator— and scanning people on the floor.

Watch the video here:

A self-driving robot equipped with cameras and an LED screen greets visitors in the lobby at the headquarters of South Korea’s largest mobile operator, checking their temperature, dispensing hand sanitizer and disinfecting the floor https://t.co/SANqEprexK pic.twitter.com/uujGVB1qgp — Reuters (@Reuters) June 1, 2020

Since being shared online, the video has garnered over 33,000 views and impressed netizens. “This is the world I want to see. A world where technology is used for the common good of humanity,” wrote a user @isaac_kimosop, while another tweeted, “All large retail stores should be purchasing something like this now.”

