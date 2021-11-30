scorecardresearch
Tuesday, November 30, 2021
Watch: Seal takes refuge on boat when surrounded by killer whales

In the incident from British Columbia which is going viral, the seal jumped onto the boat and squeezed between the engines to avoid the jaws of the killer whales.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
November 30, 2021 8:31:01 pm
"Most intense epic experience ever. Love you Nature. What a lucky seal," the boat owner wrote while sharing the intense clip.

Surviving in the wild is no joke and often only unexpected interruptions might help the prey. Something similar happened when a seal spotted a boat of whale watchers and jumped onto it to seek shelter while a pod of orcas circled around to hunt it down. Now, the video of the crazy encounter has shocked many online.

In the video clip from 2016, which is going viral once again, the seal is seen jumping on to the deck of a boat on the rear end, and scrambling to make it in time adjacent to the boat’s motor. As the seal was seen gasping for breath in terror, about five or six killer whales tried to follow it to the boat. But they were luckily as none tried to gorge onto it in the boat.

Watch the video here:

The incident happened in British Columbia when a tour guide stopped his boat with guests in an area which he expected to be a good spot to see transient killer whales that day. However, they were not prepared for a seal to hitch a ride.

Kirk Fraser, who had shared the video at the time, said the poor seal struggled to climb up onto the boat while the whales narrowed in right near the engine. Then it fell off the boat and jumped back on about three times.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

“That was my first time ever seeing killer whales… I’ve never seen anything like it, I don’t think anybody else has ever seen anything like it,” Fraser told Global News at the time adding the encounter lasted for nearly 45 minutes. “We obviously weren’t going to touch the seal, we weren’t going to interfere with anything,” he added.

In the end, the seal outsmarted the orcas, thanks to its hiding spot on the boat, and soon the pod went away without harming the seal.

