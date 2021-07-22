scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, July 22, 2021
Must Read

Watch: Seagull flies into 13-year-old’s face during slingshot ride at amusement park

Though Holman was stunned by the incident, she managed to peel off the bird from her face. "I didn't want to fall out of the ride so I waited for it to spin over once and then I quickly grabbed it and threw it off," Holman said.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
July 22, 2021 8:39:46 pm
seagull, seagull flies girls face viral video, Jersey Shore amusement ride, the Springshot ride, twitter reactions, indian express, indian express newsIn an interview, Kiley Holman said that her love for animals helped her keep calm. (Source: @njdotcom/Twitter)

Time and again, netizens have stumbled upon videos of seagulls stealing people’s food. However, this time, the situation got a tad bit bizarre, when a teen girl had a close encounter with the bird while she was on a ride at a Wildwood theme park.

The video, which was shared on Twitter by @njdotcom, features 13-year-old Kiley Holman of Weatherly, Pennsylvania, sitting on the Springshot ride along with her friend Georgia Reed. The duo had come to the amusement park to celebrate Reed’s birthday when they decided to give the ride a try.

However, little did Holman know that an unexpected member would join them on their ride. In the clip, as the two girls are launched into the air, a seagull flies towards Holman and latches onto her face. Here, take a look:

Watch the video here:

Though Holman is clearly stunned by the incident, she manages to peel off the bird from her face. “I didn’t want to fall out of the ride so I waited for it to spin over once and then I quickly grabbed it and threw it off,” Holman told NBC.

She added that her love for animals helped her keep calm. “I always wanted to catch a seagull,” she said. “I guess that’s my way of catching it.” Fortunately, neither the bird nor the girls were hurt in the incident. “A lot of people shared it and asked if I was okay and if the bird was okay,” Kiley told the news website.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jul 22: Latest News

Advertisement