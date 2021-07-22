Watch: Seagull flies into 13-year-old’s face during slingshot ride at amusement park

In an interview, Kiley Holman said that her love for animals helped her keep calm. (Source: @njdotcom/Twitter)

Time and again, netizens have stumbled upon videos of seagulls stealing people’s food. However, this time, the situation got a tad bit bizarre, when a teen girl had a close encounter with the bird while she was on a ride at a Wildwood theme park.

The video, which was shared on Twitter by @njdotcom, features 13-year-old Kiley Holman of Weatherly, Pennsylvania, sitting on the Springshot ride along with her friend Georgia Reed. The duo had come to the amusement park to celebrate Reed’s birthday when they decided to give the ride a try.

However, little did Holman know that an unexpected member would join them on their ride. In the clip, as the two girls are launched into the air, a seagull flies towards Holman and latches onto her face. Here, take a look:

Watch the video here:

INCOMING!! 😱 A seagull flew straight into a teen’s face while she was on a ride at the Jersey Shore! Amazingly, the girl and the bird weren’t hurt. pic.twitter.com/uoTeVSZNkN — njdotcom (@njdotcom) July 21, 2021

Though Holman is clearly stunned by the incident, she manages to peel off the bird from her face. “I didn’t want to fall out of the ride so I waited for it to spin over once and then I quickly grabbed it and threw it off,” Holman told NBC.

She added that her love for animals helped her keep calm. “I always wanted to catch a seagull,” she said. “I guess that’s my way of catching it.” Fortunately, neither the bird nor the girls were hurt in the incident. “A lot of people shared it and asked if I was okay and if the bird was okay,” Kiley told the news website.