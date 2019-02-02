Watch: Scottish biker jumps out of helicopter and onto iconic Dubai skyscraper roof

The internet is replete with jaw-dropping bike videos and taking it to a whole new level, a daredevil biker jumped from a helicopter to carry out his recent stunt. Yes, Scottish BMX rider, Kriss Kyle has left people around the world stunned when he recently dived from the helicopter onto one of world’s tallest hotel in Dubai. Now video of Kyle mounting onto the iconic Burj Al Arab hotel’s roof is going viral.

Advertising

In a video shared by Red Bull, the brave biker is seen perfectly landing on his bicycle after plunging from the chopper about 16 feet onto the ramp below without any harness, armed with just a helmet. The view from the other side looks pretty terrifying as he brave, not just the height but also the wind at the top of the 700-foot luxury hotel.

ALSO READ | Video: Man jumps from cruise ship’s 11th floor balcony in daredevil stunt

Watch the video here:

The 26-year-old adventurer followed this stunt in various other landmarks in Dubai but thought this was one of his hardest stunt ever. Talking to Bicyling.com, the biker said, “I had to program my whole body for it. It’s amazing what the human body can do, because I’m so scared of heights. Before flying out, and on the plane, I kept saying to myself, ‘I’m doing this. No matter what, I’m definitely doing this.’”