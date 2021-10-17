Watch: Sachin Tendulkar shares video of 6-year-old spinner; Brett Lee, Rashid Khan floored

Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar had dominated many bowlers in his long cricket career, but he always had an eye for talent among bowlers. A trait he still possesses long after retirement from active cricket. Now, a little boy has caught the attention of the legendary cricketer blowing away his mind with impressive spin bowling.

Sharing a video compilation of the talented boy on Instagram, Tendulkar wrote: “It’s brilliant. The love and passion this little boy has for the game is evident.”

Wearing a blue jersey, the little boy was seen playing gully cricket in school ground and bylanes along with his friends and neighbours.

Watch the video here:

While Tendulkar didn’t reveal the boy’s identity or where he was from, many commenting on the clip were quick to recognise him saying he is “pride of Bangladesh”.

Earlier in September, Bangladeshi cricketer Shahriar Nafees had brought the talented spinner to limelight sharing a similar video of him. Identifying him as 6-year-old Sadid from Barishal in Bangladesh, Nafees too lauded the child for his “amazing talent”.

In fact, the boy made an impression not only on Tendulkar and Nafees. The boy managed to also get acknowledged by legendary Australian bowler Brett Lee and Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan.

Be it from India or Bangladesh, people lauded the boy and said amazing skills always transcend border. Saying that the boy’s natural talent should be nurtured, netizens said no matter which country he is from, he should get a chance to grow and showcase his brilliance at a world stage.

From being compared to Shane Warne and Rashid Khan, cricket buffs on the internet can’t seem to have enough of his magical spins.