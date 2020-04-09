Watch: Russian dancers perform ‘self-isolation ballet’ while doing household chores

People on social media were impressed by their technique. (The Mikhailovsky Theatre/ Facebook) People on social media were impressed by their technique. (The Mikhailovsky Theatre/ Facebook)

Domestic chores while being cooped up at home during a lockdown can get monotonous. So a few ballet dancers in Russia showed how you can do seemingly mundane tasks from cooking to mopping the floor with elegance and are winning the internet.

The St Petersberg’s Mikhailovsky Theatre released a video of their “self-isolation ballet”, that claimed to demonstrate how their performers are staying in top shape during a lockdown.

The video, which claims “ballet stays at home”, shows male and female dancers nailing household tasks to rhythmic beats, while turning their kitchens and living rooms into a stage. For props, the dancers use everything from kitchen utensils to towels.

Watch the video here:

People on social media across the world were thrilled to see the performance. While most said the compilation “won the internet”, some said it has inspired them to mimic the dancers.

Earlier, a noted French orchestra released a video of its musicians performing from home. Since lockdowns became a global phenomenon there have been plenty of virtual performances across the world with many noted musicians performing on their official social media handles.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd