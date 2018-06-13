Follow Us:
Wednesday, June 13, 2018
WATCH: How a raccoon scaling a skyscraper got Netizens praying for its life

The raccoon was spotted by Tim Nelson, a Minnesota Public Radio reporter, who has been relentlessly tweeting about the progress in the raccoon's movements. Thanks to Nelson's frantic updates meanwhile, his little adventure has resulted in on the hashtag #mprraccoon doing the rounds of the micro-blogging site.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 13, 2018 5:27:47 pm
raccoon scaling building, raccoon scaling building video, raccoon scaling building video viral, raccoon building video viral, mprraccoon updates, Indian express, Indian express news A raccoon has got social media users across the globe to come together to collectively experience an anxiety attack. (Source: Twitter)

UPDATE: He has been saved!

Amidst all the negativity that often pushes people to the brim on the Internet, a raccoon got social media users across the globe to come together to pray for his life while he scaled the wall of a tall skyscraper in Minnesota in the United States. The mammal was spotted by Tim Nelson, a Minnesota Public Radio reporter, who has been relentlessly tweeting about the progress in the raccoon’s movements. While Nelson’s latest update (at the time of writing) on the raccoon says he is moving laterally and is on the 17th floor, the levels of frenzy and palpitation its’ adventure trip upwards the UBS tower in Minnesota’s St Paul resulted in on the Internet was enormous.

Here is a live video by WCCO-TV | CBS Minnesota on how the animal was scaling the wall upwards. It lasted for about three hours.

People inside the office too, took the Internet, to share pictures of the raccoon crossing their windows, resting on a sill while on his way, etc. Thanks to Nelson’s frantic updates meanwhile, the raccoon’s little adventure has resulted in on the hashtag #mprraccoon doing the rounds of the micro-blogging site.

Meanwhile, head to Tim Nelson’s Twitter handle, that goes by the name of @timnelson_mpr, for the latest updates on the animal’s movements.

Well, now that he has been saved, guess who is the latest Twitter celebrity now?

