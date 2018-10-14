WATCH: Python falls through ceiling at a Chinese bank during meeting

This is what nightmares are made of!

Even the mere mention of a snake, let alone a python, might kick the living daylights out of many. So imagine what would happen if a big one falls through your ceiling! Yes, like a scene straight out of a horror film, in a video going viral, a big python is seen dropping on to the ground from the roof while a group of people were gathered for a meeting.

The scene captured on the surveillance camera, shows the staff standing in two rows when the serpent falls suddenly out of the blue, causing panic among staff. According to a report by the China News, the footage going viral on Chinese social media was filmed at a branch of the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China in Nanning, Guangxi Province.

Watch the video here:

The footage shows the people in the room running away from it, as the big snake slithers on the wooden floor. The report added that police and wildlife experts were called and the snake was rescued later.

