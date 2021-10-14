scorecardresearch
Thursday, October 14, 2021
Watch: Police in Peru use drone and knife to rescue bird stuck on high-voltage cable

In the viral clip, police officers can be seen taping a knife onto the drone and flying it near the bird to cut the string.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: October 14, 2021 8:58:45 pm
Pigeon stuck on high voltage cable rescued with drone, viral video, Peruvian, South America, Peru, trending, indian express, indian express newsThe pigeon was caught by the locals, who used a scissor to cut away the remaining part of the string. (Source: Reuters/YouTube)

After almost 12 hours of being stuck on a high voltage power cable, a pigeon was rescued with the help of a drone.

In a video which has now gone viral on social media, police officers are seen using tape to attach a knife to the drone and then flying it near the pigeon to cut the string binding the bird to the power cable.

According to a Reuters report, the incident took place in Lima, Peru. “Peruvian police used a drone, some tape and a knife’s blade to rescue a pigeon trapped in a high-tension electric wire in Peru’s capital Lima,” read the caption of the tweet, which now has over one lakh views.

Watch the video here:

According to a DailyMail report, the pigeon was caught by the locals, who used a scissor to cut away the remaining string tangled on the bird’s leg. The rescued bird was then put in a cage and taken to a local shelter for abandoned animals, the report added.

