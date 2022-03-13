scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, March 13, 2022
Must Read

Watch: Police help otters cross road in Singapore

In recent years the population of otters has increased many folds in Singapore.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: March 13, 2022 1:12:50 pm
Police helps otters cross road, Otters crossing road singapore, otters in singapore, viral video otters, cute otters, animals crossing roads, Indian express.Otters in Singapore have skillfully adapted to the urban environment.

A video of otters crossing roads in Singapore with the help of the police is going viral on social media. The video, which has reportedly been taken on a multilane road outside Singapore’s presidential palace, shows police officials stopping traffic so that a romp of otters can safely cross over.

It appears that the animals in the video are Lutrogale perspicillata—known for their velvety coat and are the largest species of otters in Southeast Asia.

ALSO READ |Watch: Swarm of ducks brings traffic to a halt while crossing road in Kerala

While otters are commonly spotted in Singapore, for non-residents the video seemed highly interesting and endearing.

In recent years, the population of otters has increased multiple times in Singapore. Locals often post videos of the animals scaling walls, lounging in the sun, carefully crossing roads, and even indulging in “gang wars” with other otters to assert territorial dominance.

On Friday, even Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong shared a video in which otters are seen crossing roads near the Istana, the residence and office of Singapore’s president. While sharing the adorable video, the Prime Minister thanked the Istana staff for assisting the animals.

Though otters mostly co-exist peacefully with humans in Singapore’s urban environment, there have been some instances where they have attacked humans and even encroached private ponds to hunt for expensive Koi fish that are traditionally kept as pets.

Last year, Reuters reported that a British man sustained 26 wounds after he was attacked by a bunch of otters in a park.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Mar 13: Latest News

Advertisement