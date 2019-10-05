Watch: People in Surat don Modi masks to perform garba on Navratri

Toggle Menu
From little children to young men, many people were seen dancing in circles doing signature garba movements wearing heavily embroidered traditional costumes in different colours, but only one thing was common -- the Modi mask.

From children to men, everyone was seen performing while wearing the Modi masks. (Source: ANI/ Twitter)

As people across India are gripped in Navratri fever, celebrating the joyous festival with song and dance, worshiping Goddess Durga, some of the biggest festivities are often seen in Gujarat. While traditional dandiya and garba nights are pretty famous in every part of the town, residents every year add something to it to give it a new rendition. Recently, a group of performers were spotted performing donning mask of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the festive occasion.

Watch the video here:

Many forms of dandiya and garba have evolved over the years during the festive season. While many are now practicing silent garba to beat noise pollution dancing with headphones, in other places aqua dandiya night has become pretty common.

