Tuesday, November 16, 2021
WATCH: Passenger slips from moving train, pointsman turns saviour

The incident took place at Kalyan station when a passenger lost his footing and fell into the gap between the platform and moving Howrah-Mumbai Special train.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: November 16, 2021 12:16:59 pm
passenger falls into platform gap, train cap, kalyan station, pointsman saves man fallen in train track, passenger platform gap accident, indian expressThe swiftness of the pointsman and fellow commuters saved the man's life.

An alert railway pointsman saved a passenger from coming under the wagon wheels in Kalyan station.

The incident happened on November 14 when the Howrah-Mumbai Special train was pulling out of the Kalyan station at 11:54 am. Even though the train was moving slowly, the passenger lost balance and fell into the gap.

In a video shared by Central Railway, a passenger was seen falling between the railway platform and the moving train. The pointsman, identified as Shivji Singh, then runs along the moving train to pull the passenger out of the gap, while passengers inside the train notice the emergency and pull the chain.

Watch the video here:

The DRM Mumbai also shared the CCTV footage online to raise awareness and commend the pointsman. Commenting on the Twitter post, a user said Kalyan station has been witnessing several such incidents in the recent past.

