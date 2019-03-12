Watch: Paraglider lands perfectly, only to be attacked by angry kangaroo

A smooth landing might be the biggest concern for a paraglider, but an Australian got a rude shock after he landed only to be attacked by an angry kangaroo.

Advertising

Jonathan Bishop who recorded the incident on his GoPro camera, was initially excited when the two kangaroos came running up to him. However, one of the marsupials was definitely not very happy to see him, and punched him hard after charging towards him.

“I had been paragliding cross country for two hours near Canberra and had reached a position where I had to land,” Bishop said in the description of the video posted online.

The bizarre incident took place at the Orroral Valley in the Namadgi National Park. On spotting a concrete slab of the old Orroral Space Tracking Station, Bishop decided to land there.

In the footage, the man can be heard saying “Hey what’s up Skip?” However, before he could understand what was happening, things quickly turned nasty as the territorial kangaroo took a swing at him. “Hey f**k off, ahh f**k off! Go away!” Bishop can be heard yelling

Advertising

Luckily, the kangaroo didn’t stick around after the first hit and hopped back into the park. The video quickly went viral after it was posted online.