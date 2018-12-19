Watch: Pakistani news reporter falls off donkey while reporting about the animal trade

In a clip that’s going viral, Geo TV Urdu journalist Amin Hafeez sat on a donkey while reporting how donkey breeders couldn’t be happier about the thriving trade in the animals and the initiatives taken by government. It’s not just the strange choice of location for the reporter to do his piece to camera, but what’s amusing people is the fact that the clip ends with the animal throwing him off its back.

As Hafeez – who is known for choosing fairly unusual locations to do sign offs – finishes speaking he is thrown from the frisky donkey. Luckily for him, the video cuts just in time so that we don’t see what happened to the journalist as he falls off.

Donkey business flourishing in Lahore and look at the way my old Freind Amin Hafeez reporting donkey business by risking his life pic.twitter.com/FHYuQrYOqP — Hamid Mir (@HamidMirPAK) December 19, 2018

The Pakistan Economic Survey 2017-18, released in April 2018, noted that the number of donkeys in the country has increased by 100,000 to 5.3 million. The Punjab government has established a ‘donkey hospital’ where the animals are being treated free of cost, Geo News reported.