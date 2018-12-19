Toggle Menu
Watch: Pakistani news reporter falls off donkey while reporting about the animal trade

In the clip going viral, Geo TV Urdu journalist Amin Hafeez is seen sitting on a donkey to conclude his report on how donkey breeders couldn't be happier.

The anchor’s bizarre reporting style won hearts online.

In a clip that’s going viral, Geo TV Urdu journalist Amin Hafeez sat on a donkey while reporting how donkey breeders couldn’t be happier about the thriving trade in the animals and the initiatives taken by government. It’s not just the strange choice of location for the reporter to do his piece to camera, but what’s amusing people is the fact that the clip ends with the animal throwing him off its back.

As Hafeez – who is known for choosing fairly unusual locations to do sign offs – finishes speaking he is thrown from the frisky donkey. Luckily for him, the video cuts just in time so that we don’t see what happened to the journalist as he falls off.

Watch the video here:

Here’s how people reacted to the clip and the anchor’s sign off:

The Pakistan Economic Survey 2017-18, released in April 2018, noted that the number of donkeys in the country has increased by 100,000 to 5.3 million. The Punjab government has established a ‘donkey hospital’ where the animals are being treated free of cost, Geo News reported.

