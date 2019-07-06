Watch: Pakistani anchor confuses Apple Inc with the fruit, leaves netizens in splits

It’s not uncommon for people to get confused with similar sounding words — remember the case of Snapchat and Snapdeal? That’s exactly what happened when a Pakistani news anchor got confused with Apple — the tech giant and the fruit.

The mistake did not go unnoticed by social media users after the video footage went viral and the anchor became a laughing stock.

In the clip, while talking about Pakistan’s financial condition, a panelist said, “Apple’s business alone amounts to more than the whole of Pakistan’s annual budget.” Assuming that he was talking about the fruit, the TV anchor said, “Yes, I have heard that even one apple is very expensive.”

Apple business and types of apple, just some regular tv shows in Pakistan.. pic.twitter.com/3Sr7IBl7ns — Naila Inayat नायला इनायत (@nailainayat) July 4, 2019

However, the panelist was quick to correct the anchor and added he was talking about Apple phones and not the fruit. The anchor accepted on live television that she got confused and people lauded her for her honesty.

The clip went viral and started a laughter fest across social media, with netizens taking a jibe at her and trolling her for the gaffe.

Wow. This anchor just confused Apple Inc with the fruit, OOF😂 https://t.co/YxusmyBTA9 — Hemanth (@hemanthpyma) July 6, 2019

Good she did not say “TAMATOR TAMATOR”, ” TAUBA TAUBA” https://t.co/y5uIXXjPt6 — The Analyst15466 (@analyst15466) July 6, 2019

Bhukhi hogi bechari.. khali kaam karate ho paise nhi dete..kam se kam apple hi khane ko de dete 🤣😂 https://t.co/lZaFoySuXH — संदीप_Vyas 🇮🇳 (@SirSandeep_) July 6, 2019

An “Apple” a day keeps brain away 🤣😂🤣 https://t.co/cLJO1iH1wa — Prakash Singh (@Prax_Nayal) July 6, 2019

This anchor is at least honest. — simmi jain (@simmijain11) July 6, 2019

an apple a day keeps steve jobs away — Mohammad Ali Tunna (@MdAli10veer) July 4, 2019

Ok now moving away from goats, cows , oil well next buzzword is apple… https://t.co/eCKjYSHkB1 — 🇮🇳Sameeksha Jain (@Sameeksha_India) July 4, 2019

I love these Pakistanis. So innocent, have no idea about rough world. https://t.co/bvTh5tOqwH — rex singh (@rex241076) July 4, 2019