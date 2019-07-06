Toggle Menu
Watch: Pakistani anchor confuses Apple Inc with the fruit, leaves netizens in splits

However, the panelist was quick to correct the anchor and added he was talking about Apple phones and not the fruit. The anchor accepted on live television that she got confused and people lauded her for her honesty.

It’s not uncommon for people to get confused with similar sounding words — remember the case of Snapchat and Snapdeal? That’s exactly what happened when a Pakistani news anchor got confused with Apple — the tech giant and the fruit.

The mistake did not go unnoticed by social media users after the video footage went viral and the anchor became a laughing stock.

In the clip, while talking about Pakistan’s financial condition, a panelist said, “Apple’s business alone amounts to more than the whole of Pakistan’s annual budget.” Assuming that he was talking about the fruit, the TV anchor said, “Yes, I have heard that even one apple is very expensive.”

The clip went viral and started a laughter fest across social media, with netizens taking a jibe at her and trolling her for the gaffe.

