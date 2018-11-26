Toggle Menu
Watch: Baby emerges unhurt after train passes over her at Mathura station

The child was then handed over to family members standing on the platform after the train had passed.

Luckily, the infant was stuck in between the tracks and platform wall. (Representational image)

In a miraculous escape, a one-year-old was unhurt despite falling between the platform and tracks at Mathura railway station in Uttar Pradesh. The video of the incident, which has gone viral, shows the unidentified child lying in the gap between the platform and tracks even as a train passes over her. Luckily the train never came in contact with her at any point as she lay prone next to the tracks.

People on the platform jumped into action as soon as the train passed and lifted the child from the tracks. The child was then handed over to family members standing on the platform. Although the baby is seen crying in the video, it appeared to be uninjured.

Watch the video here:

It’s not clear from the video how the child ended up on the tracks.

