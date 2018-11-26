Watch: Baby emerges unhurt after train passes over her at Mathura station

In a miraculous escape, a one-year-old was unhurt despite falling between the platform and tracks at Mathura railway station in Uttar Pradesh. The video of the incident, which has gone viral, shows the unidentified child lying in the gap between the platform and tracks even as a train passes over her. Luckily the train never came in contact with her at any point as she lay prone next to the tracks.

People on the platform jumped into action as soon as the train passed and lifted the child from the tracks. The child was then handed over to family members standing on the platform. Although the baby is seen crying in the video, it appeared to be uninjured.

#WATCH: One-year-old girl escapes unhurt after a train runs over her at Mathura Railway station. pic.twitter.com/a3lleLhliE — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 20, 2018

It’s not clear from the video how the child ended up on the tracks.