scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, February 20, 2021
Latest news

Watch: Newlyweds in Tamil Nadu receive gas cylinder, petrol as wedding gift!

As fuel prices across the country are on the rise, the guests got creative with their gifts giving the newlywed couple 5 litres of petrol and a gas cylinder.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: February 20, 2021 5:18:26 pm
Social media users loved their quirky take on fuel price hike. (Source: manraj_mokha/ Twitter)

Looking for a ‘unique’ wedding gift to offer your friends on their special day could be similar to searching for a needle in a haystack. But not for this group of friends in Tamil Nadu! To surprise this newlywed couple, a group of friends had the clarity of a diamond and loads of wit when they gifted them an LPG cylinder and a jar of petrol! Now, their gesture has left many impressed online, saying rising fuel prices across the country surely makes fuel a worthy gift.

The group of friends said it was a ‘thoughtful’ gift for the newlywed couple, who tied the knot at a ceremony in Tamil Nadu’s capital Chennai. In a video that has left netizens in splits, guests were also seen presenting the couple with garlands of onions.

The new bride and groom were seen laughing all the way even as they posed for photographs surrounded by guests.

Watch the video:

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

As petrol prices neared Rs 100 in the state and cooking gas was at Rs 900, their choice of gift got many talking on social media. “Guests at the wedding of Karthik and Saranya said the gesture was thought-provoking,” ETV Bharat reported.

As the video went viral, here’s how netizens reacted:

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 20: Latest News

Advertisement