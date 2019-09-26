Watch: MP cop earns plaudits after gifting new clothes to poor elderly woman

A Madhya Pradesh police officer went beyond her call of duty to shower love on an elderly destitute woman and now the heartwarming video of her act is going viral. Little gestures often leave a strong impression and the video shows officer Shraddha Shukla, the in-charge of Magron police station in Damoh district, gifting new clothes to a poor woman. Upon receiving the gift, the elderly citizen bursts into tears, moved by her generous act.

Advertising

In the video, the sub-inspector is seen making the woman wear a new dress and a pair of slippers. Filled with gratitude, the senior citizen soon breaks down and hugs the officer, lamenting how she has been left behind.

Sharing the viral clip on Twitter, former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan praised the lady inspector for her thoughtfulness while saying that daughters understand everyone’s sorrow as they were the light of every household.

Watch the video here:

दमोह जिले की मगरोन थाना प्रभारी श्रद्धा शुक्ला जैसी बेटियों पर मध्यप्रदेश को गर्व है। बेटियां सबके दु:ख को समझती हैं वे हर घर का उजाला हैं। इन्हीं से सृष्टि धन्य हुई है। यही तो इस संसार को खुशियों से समृद्ध करेंगी। बेटी श्रद्धा को स्नेह, आशीर्वाद, शुभकामनाएं! pic.twitter.com/yGtdVnP5iG — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) September 26, 2019

Netizens were touched by her kindness and praised the officer for her selfless act.