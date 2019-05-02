Toggle Menu
Watch: Monkey barges into toll booth, steals money and escapes

The CCTV footage shows a startled toll booth operator visibly shocked to see a monkey barge into the booth. Even before he can react to the situation, the animal grabs money from the open cash register and runs away.

While there have been many bizarre robberies around the world, a recent one in Lucknow, which involves a Monkey thief, seems to have topped it all. A video of the theft, which has gone viral, features a white vehicle that stops at a toll booth. However, when the man inside the car pulls the window down, a monkey leaps out and steals cash before escaping.

Watch the video here:

