Watch: Monkey barges into toll booth, steals money and escapes

While there have been many bizarre robberies around the world, a recent one in Lucknow, which involves a Monkey thief, seems to have topped it all. A video of the theft, which has gone viral, features a white vehicle that stops at a toll booth. However, when the man inside the car pulls the window down, a monkey leaps out and steals cash before escaping.

The CCTV footage shows a startled toll booth operator visibly shocked to see a monkey barge into the booth. Even before he can react to the situation, the animal grabs money from the open cash register and runs away.

Watch the video here: