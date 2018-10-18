Watch: Woman falls into a shark tank during feeding time, lives to tell the tale

Luckily the woman was saved without sustaining any injuries.

A video that is now going viral shows a Chinese woman falling into a tank with sharks when they were being fed, and then being helped out without having sustained any major injuries.

The clip shows the woman rushing across a walkway in a mall in in eastern China’s Jiaxing district, when she accidentally slips and falls into the tank through an opening on the floor.

“It appears that a cover had been removed to feed the creatures,” the Independent reported.

Passersby rush to rescue her as the sharks can be seen swimming around. She was then quickly pulled out of the tank.

Watch the video here:

According to a Daily Mail report, a spokerperson for the mall clarified that the sharks in the tank were young, and not dangerous. A spokesperson told The Paper that the mall was not open at the time and workers were about to feed the sharks, due to which the tank door was open.

The spokesperson said that a footbridge was closed at the time and the woman, who works at a store in the mall, walked across the tank because she was in a hurry to get to a meeting.

