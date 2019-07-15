Watch: Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid praised after exiting celebrations as champagne pops

England finally won their first ICC World Cup, defeating New Zealand in an epic clash. But as the exuberant celebrations began during the presentation ceremony with the popping of many champagne bottles, England’s stars Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid beat a hasty retreat.

A video of the moment quickly went viral online.

Both Ali and Rashid, who are Muslim, were seen quickly moving away from the podium moments after England captain Eoin Morgan raised the trophy and Jonny Bairstow began to shower everyone with champagne. Rashid was seen actively pushing Ali towards their nearest exit.

It’s something other Muslim athletes have done in the past as well, and the actions of the two cricketers caught the attention of many online. While they were amused by the players’ hasty retreat, they were also praised for sticking to their beliefs.

The host nation of the World Cup was deemed victorious because they had hit more boundaries than New Zealand in the final. The two teams were tied after batting 50 overs as well as after the Super Over.