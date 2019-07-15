Watch: Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid praised after exiting celebrations as champagne pops

England finally won their first ICC World Cup, defeating New Zealand in an epic clash. But as the exuberant celebrations began during the presentation ceremony with the popping of many champagne bottles, England’s stars Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid beat a hasty retreat.
A video of the moment quickly went viral online.
Both Ali and Rashid, who are Muslim, were seen quickly moving away from the podium moments after England captain Eoin Morgan raised the trophy and Jonny Bairstow began to shower everyone with champagne. Rashid was seen actively pushing Ali towards their nearest exit.
It’s something other Muslim athletes have done in the past as well, and the actions of the two cricketers caught the attention of many online. While they were amused by the players’ hasty retreat, they were also praised for sticking to their beliefs.
Can’t stop laughing after Moin Ali and Adil Rashid just ran off when the champagne started going 😂😂 #ENGvsNZ
— Mushy (@MusharafAsghar) July 14, 2019
Well done to them sticking to their beliefs. Top blokes, top players
— Neil Martyn Pidgeon 💙💛 🏴 (@Neilfax) July 14, 2019
I love how Adil is pushing Mooen to move faster whilst still looking over his shoulder!
Love this team
— Mohammed Hassan 🇵🇸 (@mo_hassan81) July 14, 2019
Brilliant, wonderful to see so many different cultures supporting the #England team today, cricket is far more representative of how we all get along day to day than media would have you believe.
— Philip Turner (@oscars_vinyl) July 14, 2019
ALSO READ | Jofra Archer’s old tweets on World Cup finale have people convinced he is a soothsayer
Fair play to them all. Respecting each other and playing like brothers
— Dan Travers (@dandinithegreat) July 14, 2019
#CWC19Final #cwc19
I love that Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid had the presence of mind to walk to the sidelines just before the champagne bottles popped and got sprayed everywhere. Respect.
— BKtweets (@BK_tweets19) July 14, 2019
Mad respect for moen ali and Adil Rashid for how the silently left just before champagne was spilled all over… Even in WC winning moment they did not forget… MAD RESPECT!!!! #CWC19Final #adilrashid #ENGvNZ
— Suhila Khursheed (@shaeliBhat7) July 14, 2019
Gotta respect those guys for their quiet expression of faith. No fuss, no drama. We do this, you do that. We could learn a lot from those chaps!
— All Guns Blazing (@BlazingAll) July 14, 2019
The way Moin Ali and Adil Rashid went away when the Champagne was opened 👏👏👏❤ #ENGvsNZ
— 🇵🇰💜🇹🇷 (@WweAlmas) July 14, 2019
Our muslim brother Adil Rashid and Moen Ali are so cute running away during the champagne celebration. ^^😂#CWC19#CricketWorldCup2019 pic.twitter.com/r1IWOrRcN2
— MA. 🇵🇰 (@GostudyAsad2) July 14, 2019
“There’s Biryani in the Dressing Room”
— Syed Qadri (@zeelfc786) July 14, 2019
Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid running when the bottle pops. Huge respect but hilarious the second time. #ENGvsNZ #CricketWorldCup2019 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/gxESIGFBx4
— Shehla Ali (@ali_shehla) July 14, 2019
The host nation of the World Cup was deemed victorious because they had hit more boundaries than New Zealand in the final. The two teams were tied after batting 50 overs as well as after the Super Over.