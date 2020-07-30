scorecardresearch
Musician records ‘once in lifetime’ footage during meteor shower, video gets millions of views

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: July 30, 2020 7:02:11 pm
meteor shower, meteor shower video, New Mexico meteor shower, Southern delta Aquariids, alpha Capricornids, viral videos, indian express The amazing phenomenon captured by the musician has wowed millions online. (Source: Amber_Coffman/ Twitter)

A spectacular video captured by musician Amber Coffman of a meteorite is widely being shared on social media and also inspired plenty of memes.

Coffman captured the glowing meteorite shooting across the night sky and the video shared online has been viewed by millions so far. Describing the phenomenon as “one of the craziest things we have ever seen in our lives”, she said that it was a “meteor for the ages!”

The video was shot at Taos in New Mexico, and when asked how she felt, Coffman said, “Absolutely stunned amazement! Elation! I feel high.”

As many commented on the video, scientist Dr James O’Donoghue explained how it was possible to shoot such a high-speed event with a basic camera.

Many drew parallels with scenes from popular films and there were plenty of memes:

According to the American Meteor Society (AMS) meteor shower calender, two meteor showers — the southern Delta Aquarids and the Alpha Capricornids — were going to be visible and Coffman managed to capture that.

“All these showers are best seen after midnight. Some are not even visible until after midnight. Showers that peak with the moon’s phase greater than one half illuminated (first quarter to last quarter) will be affected by moonlight and difficult to observe,” AMS explained.

