Musician records ‘once in lifetime’ footage during meteor shower, video gets millions of views

A spectacular video captured by musician Amber Coffman of a meteorite is widely being shared on social media and also inspired plenty of memes.

Coffman captured the glowing meteorite shooting across the night sky and the video shared online has been viewed by millions so far. Describing the phenomenon as “one of the craziest things we have ever seen in our lives”, she said that it was a “meteor for the ages!”

Guys, we just saw one of the craziest things we have ever seen in our lives and I managed to capture some of it. A meteor for the ages! pic.twitter.com/kPIchIPREV — Amber Coffman (@Amber_Coffman) July 29, 2020

The video was shot at Taos in New Mexico, and when asked how she felt, Coffman said, “Absolutely stunned amazement! Elation! I feel high.”

As many commented on the video, scientist Dr James O’Donoghue explained how it was possible to shoot such a high-speed event with a basic camera.

Very quick reactions and camera work by @Amber_Coffman on this. Meteors enter our atmosphere at around 10 – 75 kilometers per SECOND… I’d guess this meteor had slowed to under a few km/sec by the time it was recorded of course, as our atmosphere provides serious friction! https://t.co/iWLunFYsDp — Dr James O’Donoghue (@physicsJ) July 29, 2020

Many drew parallels with scenes from popular films and there were plenty of memes:

Bolide meteor — perhaps a once in a lifetime experience even for those who stargaze frequently — Dave Dildine (@DildineWTOP) July 29, 2020

Wow !!! Amazing video, it’s not everyday we see such wonders, thank you for sharing 🙂 — Nila Madhab PANDA ନୀଳମାଧବ ପଣ୍ଡା (@nilamadhabpanda) July 30, 2020

Wow that’s amazingly beautiful — JIMETTA ROSE (@jimettarose) July 29, 2020

Saw it in Albuquerque. So crazy. Are we sure it’s not a UFO 🛸 — Alexander Moller (@alexjfmoller) July 29, 2020

Amazing. I wonder if the comet has any effect on the number of meteors? I slept out under the stars last night and saw one good one, but not an especially large number of them. — Rick Clark (@Rickclark802) July 29, 2020

Shadow the hedgehog at the end of sonic adventure 2 https://t.co/QXifXjyXCg — ✨ Gᗩᗷᔕ ᔕᗩᗰ⚓️🇵🇾 ✨ (@giugabs) July 30, 2020

The Thargoid invasion has started already! #2020 https://t.co/oZHAqGqkoY — CMDR 67 ‘Six’ MistakeNot 🏳️‍🌈 (@67MistakeNot) July 29, 2020

seeing how 2020 is going it’s probably pennywise crashing on earth https://t.co/fAsEfzKjbu — 𝔫𝔞𝔡𝔦𝔞 ⁽ᵗʰᵉ ᵏᶦᵈ ᵖʳ ᵐᵃⁿᵃᵍᵉʳ⁾ ⋆ 🔪 (@skarsghardy) July 29, 2020

humans see two wizards duelling in the skies and then call it a meteor https://t.co/x5Vo90ShBJ — Typerioter (@typerioter) July 29, 2020

The opening shot of STAR WARS: Episode IV from the ground. https://t.co/h3s16QHMiP — 8:46 (@World_Of_Hurt) July 29, 2020

If I ever saw that I’d be like FINALLY I’ve escaped this cruel world and entered an anime 😌 https://t.co/ct10V8Tgcg pic.twitter.com/d2CMigPo8z — am (@AmlikaQ) July 29, 2020

According to the American Meteor Society (AMS) meteor shower calender, two meteor showers — the southern Delta Aquarids and the Alpha Capricornids — were going to be visible and Coffman managed to capture that.

“All these showers are best seen after midnight. Some are not even visible until after midnight. Showers that peak with the moon’s phase greater than one half illuminated (first quarter to last quarter) will be affected by moonlight and difficult to observe,” AMS explained.

