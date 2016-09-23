WATCH: Massachusetts mom becomes unconscious after drug overdose; helpless toddler tries to wake her up

This helpless child wailed while her mother lay unconscious after a drug overdose in a store. (Source: Watch Life 1/ YouTube) This helpless child wailed while her mother lay unconscious after a drug overdose in a store. (Source: Watch Life 1/ YouTube)

If there was an international committee of irresponsible parents and they held an award ceremony for the most irresponsible parent behaviour, a woman from Massachusetts, USA would have won, hands down. A 36-year-old mother was reportedly found unconscious at a Family Dollar store in Lawrence and her little daughter was seen trying to wake her up.

Mandy McGowen was out with her toddler daughter to the popular American variety store when she was caught on camera suffering from a drug overdose. The horrifying camera footage showed the woman’s two-year-old daughter trying to wake her up and wailing when she failed to do so. According to Daily Mail, Mc Gowen’s shopping bag was revealed to contain drug residue and required two Narcan doses meant for reversing the effects of the drugs to be revived.

According to media reports, McGowen is going to be charged with child endangerment. Her daughter is now in custody with the Department of Children and Families in the state. According to local TV channels, it seemed that the mother may have had an overdosed intake of either oral heroin or a narcotic like fentanyl.

This comes close on the heels of a similar incident earlier in September 2016, when chilling footage of parents falling unconscious after drug overdose with their child alone in the backseat was released by the Ohio police.

Watch the camera footage of McGowen in the store here.

A local newspaper report, however claimed that the woman has not overdosed but fallen asleep.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd