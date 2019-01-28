Watch: Manohar Parrikar, Nirmala Sitharaman ask ‘How’s the josh?’

Vicky Kaushal-starrer Uri: The Surgical Strike has received a thumbs-up from audiences across the country, and the film’s catchphrase also seems to have found favour among political leaders. After Prime Minister Narendra Modi, it was ex-Defence Minister and Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar who used the film’s signature line “How’s the josh?” at a public event.

It was Parrikar’s first public speech in months after he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2018, and the Goa Chief Minister used the film’s line to connect with the audience.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Atal Setu bridge over the Mandovi river on Sunday, Parrikar said, “How is the josh? How is the josh?

The gathered audience unanimously replied saying, “High Sir”.

Parrikar then said,”I will transfer my josh to you and sit here and speak a few words.”

#WATCH: Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar asks, “How’s the Josh”, at the inauguration function of the new Mandovi bridge “Atal Setu” in Panaji. pic.twitter.com/53KL0qEcaI — ANI (@ANI) January 27, 2019

Incidentally, the current Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also used the film’s dialogue after she watched it with veterans in Hyderabad and she tweeted it on Sunday.

The popular dialogue from the film has inpired memes, and was even used by Mumbai and Nagpur Police in their recent public service messages on Twitter.