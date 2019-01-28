Toggle Menu
Watch: Manohar Parrikar, Nirmala Sitharaman ask ‘How’s the josh?’https://indianexpress.com/article/trending/viral-videos-trending/watch-manohar-parrikar-nirmala-sitharaman-deliver-hows-the-josh-dialogue-5557764/

Watch: Manohar Parrikar, Nirmala Sitharaman ask ‘How’s the josh?’

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi used, "How's the Josh" recently in Mumbai, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Goa CM Parrikar too used the dialogue and audience replied with "High Sir" just like in the film.

Uri attack, Uri the surgical strike, Manohar Parrikar, Nirmala Sitharaman, how's the Josh dialogue, viral videos, indian express, india news
Both the BJP leaders delivered the film’s signature line and got a response from the audience.

Vicky Kaushal-starrer Uri: The Surgical Strike has received a thumbs-up from audiences across the country, and the film’s catchphrase also seems to have found favour among political leaders. After Prime Minister Narendra Modi, it was ex-Defence Minister and Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar who used the film’s signature line “How’s the josh?” at a public event.

It was Parrikar’s first public speech in months after he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2018, and the Goa Chief Minister used the film’s line to connect with the audience.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Atal Setu bridge over the Mandovi river on Sunday, Parrikar said, “How is the josh? How is the josh?

The gathered audience unanimously replied saying, “High Sir”.

Parrikar then said,”I will transfer my josh to you and sit here and speak a few words.”

Incidentally, the current Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also used the film’s dialogue after she watched it with veterans in Hyderabad and she tweeted it on Sunday.

The popular dialogue from the film has inpired memes, and was even used by Mumbai and Nagpur Police in their recent public service messages on Twitter.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Dad wins hearts online after nursing his pet dog's toy 'back to health'
2 Aus Open Final 2019: As Novak Djokovic creates history with seventh title, fans can't stop gushing
3 Love binge-watching TV series? One streaming service is offering £35,000 to do it for a year!