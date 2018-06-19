Follow Us:
Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer
WATCH: Man ventures into sea to collect shells; gets trapped on reef due to high waves

A video of a man trapped in sea went viral after it was shared on multiple social media platforms. The situation occurred when the man went to collect shells and ended up being trapped between high waves.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: June 19, 2018 10:02:41 pm
man trapped sea water, man trapped in sea, man trapped while collecting shells, man stuck in china water, shells man stuck in water, viral video, indian express, indian express news Local workers located the man and dived into the water to reach and save the man. (Source: CGTN/Twitter)
A man in Jinjiang city in China found himself in a precarious situation after he was trapped on a reef while collecting seashells. The incident, which was captured on camera, happened when the man went to pick up conch near the reef. Local firefighters, as well as some members of the local swimming association, were alerted of the situation and with joint effort rescued him.

In the 51-second video, the man can be seen stranded on rocks trapped between high waves. After locating the man, local workers dived into the choppy sea and saved him.

Watch the video here:

Have you ever been trapped between waves? Tell us in the comments section below.

