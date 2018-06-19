WATCH: Man ventures into sea to collect shells; gets trapped on reef due to high waves

Local workers located the man and dived into the water to reach and save the man. (Source: CGTN/Twitter) Local workers located the man and dived into the water to reach and save the man. (Source: CGTN/Twitter)

A man in Jinjiang city in China found himself in a precarious situation after he was trapped on a reef while collecting seashells. The incident, which was captured on camera, happened when the man went to pick up conch near the reef. Local firefighters, as well as some members of the local swimming association, were alerted of the situation and with joint effort rescued him.

ALSO READ | Villagers’ SELFIE craze with PYTHON puts forest officer’s life at risk as it tries to strangle him

In the 51-second video, the man can be seen stranded on rocks trapped between high waves. After locating the man, local workers dived into the choppy sea and saved him.

Watch the video here:

Have you ever been trapped between waves? Tell us in the comments section below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd