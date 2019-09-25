Viral video: RPF officers rescue man after he slips while trying to board moving train

A man’s failed attempt to board a moving train almost ended his life after he almost fell between the train and platform. However, thanks to two alert Railway Police Force personnel he was saved and the video of the rescue is now going viral after being shared by the official Twitter handle of the Railway Ministry.

Advertising

In the video, the man is seen rushing to catch a Delhi-bound train at Ahmedabad station, and although the train seems to be moving at a slow speed, he slips while trying to board it. The man is seen hanging on to the handrails even as the train keeps moving.

However, two alert Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel rushed to his aid and were able to prevent him from falling in the gap between the train and platform. The footage shows the police officials push him into the coach just in time, potentially averting a fatal accident.

The official Twitter handle of the ministry tweeted the video with the warning: “HOWEVER FIT AND SMART YOU ARE, PL. DONT TRY TO ENTRAIN/DETRAIN A MOVING TRAIN”.

Watch the video here:

A passenger tried to board moving 12915 Ashram Exp. at Ahmedabad Station but he slipped and was about to fall in between platform & train. He was promptly pushed back into the coach by the RPF staff. HOWEVER FIT AND SMART YOU ARE, PL. DONT TRY TO ENTRAIN/DETRAIN A MOVING TRAIN pic.twitter.com/TwIgK95ZIs — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) September 24, 2019

Many praised the two police officials on social media, and some also slammed the passenger, suggesting that he should have been penalised.