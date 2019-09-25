Toggle Menu
Viral video: RPF officers rescue man after he slips while trying to board moving train

The incident took place at the Ahmedabad station in Gujarat and the passenger was trying to board the Delhi-bound Ashram Express.

The young man lost his balance while trying to board the train and fell while still holding the handrails. (Source: Ministry of Railways/ Twitter)

A man’s failed attempt to board a moving train almost ended his life after he almost fell between the train and platform. However, thanks to two alert Railway Police Force personnel he was saved and the video of the rescue is now going viral after being shared by the official Twitter handle of the Railway Ministry.

In the video, the man is seen rushing to catch a Delhi-bound train at Ahmedabad station, and although the train seems to be moving at a slow speed, he slips while trying to board it. The man is seen hanging on to the handrails even as the train keeps moving.

However, two alert Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel rushed to his aid and were able to prevent him from falling in the gap between the train and platform. The footage shows the police officials push him into the coach just in time, potentially averting a fatal accident.

The official Twitter handle of the ministry tweeted the video with the warning: “HOWEVER FIT AND SMART YOU ARE, PL. DONT TRY TO ENTRAIN/DETRAIN A MOVING TRAIN”.

Watch the video here:

Many praised the two police officials on social media, and some also slammed the passenger, suggesting that he should have been penalised.

