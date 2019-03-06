Watch: Man’s dance moves to iconic Doordarshan News tune goes viral

There may be zillions of weird videos on the TikTok app, but ever so often there comes one that manages to stand out. The latest video to go viral features a young man dancing to the iconic tune of Doordarshan News.

Advertising

Way before cable channels and online streaming services, Indians depended on Doordarshan for their daily dose of news. After seeing the man’s dance moves, many people were taken down memory lane.

TikTok user Vaishakh Nair showed off some impeccable locking and popping style moves in the short dance video. The video made it to Twitter thanks to user @Ya5Ne, and the dance has taken social media by storm!

Doordarshan would not hv imagined this in their wildest dreams !! 😂 pic.twitter.com/epJ86aVssE — (•ิ_•ิ) Silk (@Ya5Ne) March 4, 2019

The video gained also got a thumbs up from Doordarshan, who retweeted the video. It was also lauded by Supriya Sahu, who is the Director General of Doordarshan.

Sharing the video, she wrote, “Fabulous act 😁! Absolutely fantastic and energetic like the iconic DD tune .. India’s heartbeat – Desh ki Dhadkan”.

Fabulous act 😁! Absolutely fantastic and energetic like the iconic DD tune .. India’s heartbeat – Desh ki Dhadkan Video courtesy – Whatsapp pic.twitter.com/Gw0kCCqEAA — Supriya Sahu IAS (@supriyasahuias) March 5, 2019

Here’s how people reacted to the video.

An entire nation’s ‘Classic era’ Television memory revived back with unimaginable yet well synched ‘Robotic era’ dance moves 👏👏 https://t.co/ZIEVXmYAew — Ganga (@GangaGiridhar) March 6, 2019

Everyone who has watched doordarshan needs to see this!!!@memorable_90s https://t.co/zUBNxSxcbc — 𝕾𝖆𝖑𝖊𝖊𝖒 𝕾𝖍𝖆𝖎𝖐𝖍 (@saleems5858) March 6, 2019

Loved this Iconic tune of @Doordarshan @DDNational many fond many memories frm rangoli, chitrahaar, chandrakanta, to religion movies. #90skid https://t.co/zarTta0WOD — Ånńađa Pŕadhąñ (@Annu_2179) March 5, 2019

OMG. Indian Jackson. Needs highest platform from promoting him. — Anil Bhatt (@anil_bhatt03) March 5, 2019

Hahahaha !! This fella can dance even on Generator noise 😂😂😂😂🙏🙏🙏 — Sanjay A (@SanjayA32520675) March 5, 2019

Finally a good enough video out of Tiktok 😂 — Abhi Dahiya (@Abhi_D_) March 4, 2019

Robotic Doordarshan! 😻 — the ‘VAIBHAV’ (@kaatilana) March 5, 2019

There you go Doordarshan just get this animated with a retro look and you are good to go. https://t.co/9HZGJx0jF2 — Nav Subedi (@subedinav) March 5, 2019

TRP through the roof they had included this. https://t.co/5dIpQSorWg — Shravan (@ShravanBhaggy) March 5, 2019 Advertising

However, this isn’t even the first time someone’s gone viral dancing to a tune most people would find it difficult to dance to. This video had emerged a couple of years ago, in which the identity of the dancer is not known.