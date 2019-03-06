Toggle Menu
Watch: Man’s dance moves to iconic Doordarshan News tune goes viral

Most people online were left in splits seeing the video.

There may be zillions of weird videos on the TikTok app, but ever so often there comes one that manages to stand out. The latest video to go viral features a young man dancing to the iconic tune of Doordarshan News.

Way before cable channels and online streaming services, Indians depended on Doordarshan for their daily dose of news. After seeing the man’s dance moves, many people were taken down memory lane.

TikTok user Vaishakh Nair showed off some impeccable locking and popping style moves in the short dance video. The video made it to Twitter thanks to user @Ya5Ne, and the dance has taken social media by storm!

The video gained also got a thumbs up from Doordarshan, who retweeted the video. It was also lauded by Supriya Sahu, who is the Director General of Doordarshan.

Sharing the video, she wrote, “Fabulous act 😁! Absolutely fantastic and energetic like the iconic DD tune .. India’s heartbeat – Desh ki Dhadkan”.

Here’s how people reacted to the video.

However, this isn’t even the first time someone’s gone viral dancing to a tune most people would find it difficult to dance to. This video had emerged a couple of years ago, in which the identity of the dancer is not known.

