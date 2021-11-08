Watch: Man outsmarts Turkish ice cream trickery, runs away with a large scoop

Buying a cone of Turkish ice cream is not easy. Ask any kid who tried buying a scoop and instead ended up groping at an empty cone as the vendor teases them with a dollop of the chewy ice cream.

However, a man seems to have found the perfect hack to get his scoop without falling for the vendor’s trickery. In a video that has gone viral on social media, the man is seen grabbing a large scoop of the ice cream, which is offered as part of the act and running away with it.

Watch the video to see what happens next:

Since being shared online, the 2-minute clip has garnered over 8 lakh views with many amused by the man.