scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, November 08, 2021
MUST READ

Watch: Man outsmarts Turkish ice cream trickery, runs away with a large scoop

Since being shared online, the 2-minute clip has garnered over 8 lakh views with many amused by the man.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: November 8, 2021 10:56:56 am
turkish ice cream viral video, Malayali man runs away with turkish ice cream viral video, trending, indian express, indian express newsA man seems to have found the perfect hack to get his scoop without falling for the vendor’s trickery.

Buying a cone of Turkish ice cream is not easy. Ask any kid who tried buying a scoop and instead ended up groping at an empty cone as the vendor teases them with a dollop of the chewy ice cream.

ALSO READ |‘The end is near’: Video of mango ice cream chaat loaded with cheese leaves netizens nauseous

However, a man seems to have found the perfect hack to get his scoop without falling for the vendor’s trickery. In a video that has gone viral on social media, the man is seen grabbing a large scoop of the ice cream, which is offered as part of the act and running away with it.

Watch the video to see what happens next:

Since being shared online, the 2-minute clip has garnered over 8 lakh views with many amused by the man.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Nov 08: Latest News

Advertisement