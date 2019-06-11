Toggle Menu
Watch: Man jumps off his chair during Virtual Reality simulation in Yemen

Others using the VR headsets also seemed troubled by what they had seen but no one else had the reaction this man did. 

What did he see?

In a recent video that went viral on social media, a bunch of people were seen viewing something using virtual reality headsets, that yielded a hilarious response from one particular man.

Seated on his chair, the man started screaming and jumping, eventually bouncing right out of his chair. As he jumped towards the crowd, people laughed at his panicked reaction, but the man seemed visibly relieved about having taken off his glasses. Others using the VR headset also seemed troubled by what they had seen but no one else had the reaction this man did.

On social media, the video has garnered plenty of hilarious reactions, with people wondering what he actually saw.

Take a look at the video here:

