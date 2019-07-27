Toggle Menu
Watch: Lorikeet parrot grooves to Ranveer Singh’s ‘Ankh Mare’

Though the internet is replete with videos of dancing parrots, suggesting the parrot's abilities are far from unique, its ability to rock out to the Ranveer Singh number has won it an audience on the internet.

The viral video was uploaded by Twitter user AyeChampa.

An adorable video of a Lorikeet parrot dancing and whistling to a Bollywood number has surfaced on Twitter. In the video, the parrot is seeing head-bobbing and whistling to the tune of the famous ‘Ankh Mare’ from the movie Simmba.

In the video uploaded by Twitter user AyeChampa, the parrot, who is on the floor, flies to the television as soon as the song is played and is then seen whistling and bobbing its head in sync with the song.

Twitterians came forward to praise and adore the video. Many of them tagged the actor Ranveer Singh to let him know about the groovy bird.

