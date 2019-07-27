Watch: Lorikeet parrot grooves to Ranveer Singh’s ‘Ankh Mare’

An adorable video of a Lorikeet parrot dancing and whistling to a Bollywood number has surfaced on Twitter. In the video, the parrot is seeing head-bobbing and whistling to the tune of the famous ‘Ankh Mare’ from the movie Simmba.

Though the internet is replete with videos of dancing parrots, suggesting the parrot’s abilities are far from unique, its ability to rock out to the Ranveer Singh number has won it an audience on the internet.

My girlfriend sent me this and I think you guys should see it too. pic.twitter.com/4J3vyjJpbS — . (@AyeChampa) July 25, 2019

In the video uploaded by Twitter user AyeChampa, the parrot, who is on the floor, flies to the television as soon as the song is played and is then seen whistling and bobbing its head in sync with the song.

PARTY PARROT — mediocre danny (🍞🌎🇺🇸) (@OhNoIts2016) July 27, 2019

Omgee fav video of the day 😂💕💕 — imli (@Bougainbilli) July 25, 2019

Ranveer should Rt this its so CUTE 😱💓👌 — .. ᴳᵁᴸᴸᵞ ᴮᴼᵞ (@KingOfHearts_RS) July 26, 2019

This is one of the cutest things I’ve seen ever..😍😍❤️ — Human..❤ (@yintomyyang__) July 25, 2019

What an incredible parrot 🥳 — Farah Khan (@FaraaahKhan) July 26, 2019

So blissfull.🤗🤗 — mitesh (@Mitashu3) July 26, 2019

That is one talented bird. — Vaishnavi (@MVaish06) July 25, 2019

This cheered me up so so so so well! Badly needed it! Thank you, @AyeChampa and your girlfriend :’) — R. Mazhar (@Robosamm) July 25, 2019

What a goofy idiot of a bird. Love it. 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 — Hank Solo (@bipolarised) July 25, 2019

Ye to sahi me ‘Seeti Bajaye’😉

Whistler n DJ together🐦 — Prī🌷Yān🌷Cā (@ShayaraPriyanka) July 26, 2019

Twitterians came forward to praise and adore the video. Many of them tagged the actor Ranveer Singh to let him know about the groovy bird.