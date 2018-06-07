VIDEO: Locals harass hungry lioness in Gir forest; footage goes viral

The man proudly brags he is not scared of the lions as it’s his daily routine to hand feed them. The man proudly brags he is not scared of the lions as it’s his daily routine to hand feed them.

In another instance of appalling behaviour towards wild animals, a video footage from Gujarat shows locals teasing lions with chickens. In the footage going viral across social media platforms and on WhatsApp, it shows a group of men and a woman teasing a hungry lioness with a hen in hand. The man fools the hungry animal numerous times before finally throwing the hen for the animal to eat. At one point in the video, his friend even asks him to make it roar. As the lioness comes close, the man conceitedly brags that this is a “daily routine” and he isn’t scared of the wild animals.

The footage is from Gir National Forest in Gujarat which is home to the Asiatic lions. Videos of such harassments faced by wildcats have come to limelight many times in the past. According to reports, several such footages were recovered from the mobile phones of seven people arrested last month for illegal “lion shows” in Gir-Gadhada.

Watch the video here:

Last year, another video of locals chasing lions on motorbikes created an outcry on social media and this video too has garnered a lot of reactions urging authorities to act strictly and take necessary measures to protect the animals.

