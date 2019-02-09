Toggle Menu
Kashmiri teen girl becomes overnight sensation after ‘reporting’ on snowfall, wins hearts online

Giving details of the secret tunnel, the teenage girl describes how the accumulated snow has almost reached the height of the first floor and little kids have successfully build a hide-out in it.

Fresh snowfall in the Kashmir valley led to a sharp fall in temperature, causing hindrance in everyday life. However, the snowfall, which forced schools in some areas to shut down, did not deter some vivacious children to step out of their homes and build something for their thrill.  In Shopian, where snowfall was quite heavy, few little ones built a tunnel outside their homes to hide away from parents and a little journalist’s report has been melting hearts online.

In a video shared on Twitter, a teenage girl is seen reporting from the spot holding a marble slab pretending it to be a mic. Giving details of the secret tunnel, she describes how the accumulated snow has almost reached the height of the first floor and little kids have successfully build a hide-out in it.

She also takes interviews of the two children responsible for the construction and tries to delve further to know more.

One of the little one replying to the question says, “Sardee ke marey sooj gaye hain (We have frozen because of the cold)”, leaving the ‘journalist’ and others in splits online. Many praised the little girl and showered blessings on her.

Owing to the recent snowfall in the Valley, Real Kashmir’s home match against East Bengal was postponed due to thick snow cover, while an avalanche in Kulgam led to the death of eight people.

