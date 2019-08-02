Watch: Little girl’s joyride on a roller-coaster turns into nightmare after bird hits her

A trip to an amusement park didn’t go as planned for a young girl after she was hit by a bird during a thrilling roller coaster ride. A 10-year-old girl was enjoying the ride at Movie World in Queensland while a white bird hit her on the forehead suddenly when she was in motion.

The little girl identified as Paige was having a gala time with her uncle until the avian suddenly collided with her. Naturally, she was stunned and little bruised by the incident as she was in fast motion.

Sharing the pictures and videos of the incident, her uncle Nicole Ormiston wrote, “Paige just got hit by an ibis while riding front seat on the DC rival hypercoaster with uncle Mitch @movieworldaus”.

He added how the girl had feathers on her and a beak scratch on her right shoulder. “She’s completely shocked, a little bruised but ok 😮 not sure about the bird,” the man wrote on his Facebook post.

Talking to 9 News about the scary incident, the little girl said, “I was very scared, I didn’t know what to do because I was stuck in a chair. I saw it was white but I didn’t know what it was at first.”