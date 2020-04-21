Watch: Baby nails bottle flip challenge and has a priceless reaction

The one-year-old girl’s reaction after acing the popular challenge has gone viral. (Source: Rachael Marie/ Instagram) The one-year-old girl’s reaction after acing the popular challenge has gone viral. (Source: Rachael Marie/ Instagram)

The bottle flip challenge – that requires a person to flip a bottle and have it land right side up – has been around for some time now, but a video of a child getting it right is a hit on the internet. And it’s not just the fact that she performed the challenge, but her reaction that has been a hit.

In the video, Lylah Rae is sitting on the floor when she picks up the small bottle of water with her left hand and tosses it. It lands perfectly and as her parents exclaim, she also reacts with a mixture of surprise and excitement.

The video shared by the girl’s mother was viewed nearly 6 million times on Facebook alone, and has been viewed thousands of times on Instagram and TikTok as well.

Watch the video here:

People have turned the child’s reaction into a GIF and many asked her mother to post more videos of her to beat lockdown blues.

