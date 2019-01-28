Watch: Little Gandhiji leaves Nehru behind during play when spots mother in audience!

It’s always good to watch little kids enact patriotic scenes in school plays during Republic Day. And one such scene from Kerala has left people in splits. In a video shared on Facebook, which has created quite a buzz, a little boy, wearing a white dhoti is seen performing on the stage powered with a big stick, resembling a very cute version of Mahatma Gandhi. But it’s was his innocent gesture that stole the show.

The little ‘Gandhiji’ is seen walking with the stick and suddenly losses focus once he spots his mother in the audience, as a man continues to sing ‘Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram’ in the background. Leaving behind his friend dressed as Chacha Nehru, he keeps smiling and moving towards his mother when a woman is asking the kid to go back and not leave the stage. The curtains came down quickly after but it warmed the hearts of the people watching the play. (Read this in Malayalam)

Netizens have been showering lots of love and praise for the little one saying it’s quite natural for him to get confused seeing his mother in the audience.