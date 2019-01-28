Toggle Menu
Watch: Little Gandhiji leaves Nehru behind during play when spots mother in audience!https://indianexpress.com/article/trending/viral-videos-trending/watch-little-gandhiji-leaves-nehru-behind-during-play-when-spots-mother-in-audience-5557895/

Watch: Little Gandhiji leaves Nehru behind during play when spots mother in audience!

The little 'Gandhiji' is seen walking with the stick and suddenly losses focus once he spots his mother in the audience, as a man continues to sing 'Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram' in the background.

With a big stick in hand, the little boy spots his mother and immediately leaves it behind and tries to run to his mom.

It’s always good to watch little kids enact patriotic scenes in school plays during Republic Day. And one such scene from Kerala has left people in splits. In a video shared on Facebook, which has created quite a buzz, a little boy, wearing a white dhoti is seen performing on the stage powered with a big stick, resembling a very cute version of Mahatma Gandhi. But it’s was his innocent gesture that stole the show.

ALSO READ | Watch: Kerala man makes fully functional mini-auto for his children

The little ‘Gandhiji’ is seen walking with the stick and suddenly losses focus once he spots his mother in the audience, as a man continues to sing ‘Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram’ in the background. Leaving behind his friend dressed as Chacha Nehru, he keeps smiling and moving towards his mother when a woman is asking the kid to go back and not leave the stage. The curtains came down quickly after but it warmed the hearts of the people watching the play. (Read this in Malayalam)

Netizens have been showering lots of love and praise for the little one saying it’s quite natural for him to get confused seeing his mother in the audience.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Video of father dressing up as Elsa, dancing to 'Let it Go' with his son goes viral
2 Watch: Manohar Parrikar, Nirmala Sitharaman ask 'How's the josh?'
3 Dad wins hearts online after nursing his pet dog's toy 'back to health'