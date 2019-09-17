Toggle Menu
Watch: Kerala man has narrow escape after bus hits him

The video shows the private bus hit a two-wheeler and move forward with a man caught in the wheel, even as people signal to the driver to stop.

The incident took place in Engapuzhas’ Puthuppadi bus stand on Monday morning. (Source: ANI/ Twitter)

A man miraculously escaped with his life after being hit by a bus in Kerala’s KOzhi. The accident caught on a closed ciricuit camera showed how he escaped despite being hit by the bus. The incident reportedly took place nea the Engapuzha bus stand in Puthuppady

The video shared by news agency ANI on Twitter shows two buses travelling next to each other, when a scooter is struck by one of them. The private bus hits the two-wheeler and the man is seen getting caught in the wheel of the blue bus. He is dragged some distance before it halts, with other pedestrians directing the driver to stop.

People then helped extricate the man and he was found to have suffered a few minor external injuries.

According to local reports, four others were also injured and few bikes were damaged as the bus had hit the stationary vehicles parked by the road before coming to a halt.

