Watch: Kerala man has narrow escape after bus hits him

A man miraculously escaped with his life after being hit by a bus in Kerala’s KOzhi. The accident caught on a closed ciricuit camera showed how he escaped despite being hit by the bus. The incident reportedly took place nea the Engapuzha bus stand in Puthuppady

The video shared by news agency ANI on Twitter shows two buses travelling next to each other, when a scooter is struck by one of them. The private bus hits the two-wheeler and the man is seen getting caught in the wheel of the blue bus. He is dragged some distance before it halts, with other pedestrians directing the driver to stop.

#WATCH Man has narrow escape after a private bus hit him yesterday, in Kozhikode district‘s Engapuzha. #Kerala (source: CCTV footage) pic.twitter.com/YAgf8vOg66 — ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2019

People then helped extricate the man and he was found to have suffered a few minor external injuries.

According to local reports, four others were also injured and few bikes were damaged as the bus had hit the stationary vehicles parked by the road before coming to a halt.