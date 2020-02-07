Watch: Kapil Sharma roasts YouTuber in his own vlog, leaves people in splits

The duo recently met in Dubai where they shot a vlog much like the James Corden’s carpool karaoke videos. The duo recently met in Dubai where they shot a vlog much like the James Corden’s carpool karaoke videos.

In Dubai for show, comedian-actor Kapil Sharma met with a a popular YouTuber and a short clip from the interview is doing the rounds on social media.

Speaking with gadget vlogger Gaurav Chaudhary, who is better known by his channel name Technical Guruji, Sharma teased him for the amount of videos he makes. When Chaudhary in one point said he makes two videos a day and has made over 2800 videos so far, Sharma said, “Toh kaam nahi karte aap? (So, you don’t work?)”

The short clip from the interview went viral after it was shared on Twitter. Soon, the clip went viral, and had people in splits.

Many poked fun at the popular YouTube host quoting his opening line for most vlogs and videos:

Omgggggg brutal 😂😂😂😂 — دیپیکا (@deep_ika) February 7, 2020

Chaliye shuru karte hain unboxing apni IJJAT ki! — Luv (@IamLuvK) February 7, 2020

In the video, Sharma admits that he knows it’s Chaudhary’s full time job and was just pulling his leg. Here’s the full interview:

Chaudhary, is a famous Indian-origin YouTuber based in Dubai and has interviewed many celebrities like Indian skipper Virat Kohli and Nora Fateh among others. In just over two years, he had amassed 3.12 million subscribers on the platform.

