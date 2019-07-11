Watch: Woman tries to frighten cockroach by playing a mean beat with chopstick

When they see a cockroach, most people seek something to smash it with. But one Japanese woman is an internet star after she tried an unusual trick to try and frighten it away. Instead of smashing it, she took a chopstick and started to play a drumming beats to scare the insect away.

Twitter user @darakkuma214 said his family were relaxing at home, and enjoying some kiwis in their kitchen, when a cockroach turned up. While he said he ran away screaming, his mother began banging on the cooktop in an attempt to frighten the cockroach out.

The woman’s impressive beats had plenty of rhythm and energy, which thrilled people online. While some praised her for her talent, others set it to classic hits. One person was impressed enough to transfer her performance to a musical scale in order to produce sheet music for it!

The video got nearly 12 million views. People also learned that the praise made the woman in the video extremely happy, since she has been battling cancer for more than a year now.

“I’ve been showing everyone’s replies to my mom, and she’s been getting a lot of huge laughs out of them,” he wrote in a tweet adding that “her hair is still short, but it’s growing back little by little,” he says, “and she’s full of energy now every day.”

It’s still unclear though what happened to the cockroach.